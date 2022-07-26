Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

