Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 14,991 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,991 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $112.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.62. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $122.24. The company has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.93.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

