Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 298 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 23.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,279,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,614,918 shares of company stock valued at $392,160,616 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STZ stock opened at $240.67 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

