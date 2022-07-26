Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $33,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 887.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 260.4% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter.

BBRE stock opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.19.

