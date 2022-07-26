Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $51,000 Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.36 per share, with a total value of $471,916.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,665.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.36 per share, with a total value of $471,916.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,665.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 57,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,891 and have sold 55,775 shares valued at $2,010,206. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

