Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,500 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

Chevron Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.58 and its 200 day moving average is $154.05.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $8,685,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at $215,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

