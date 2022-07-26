National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,167 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 136.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 15,424 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 4.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

