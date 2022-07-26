GATX (NYSE:GATX) PT Lowered to $112.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GATX. Susquehanna lowered their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised GATX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.50.

GATX stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 2.08. GATX has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average of $106.41.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). GATX had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GATX will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GATX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 3.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

