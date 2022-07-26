Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $207.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $207.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $247.18.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $217.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.13. Union Pacific has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

