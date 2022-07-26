Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Travelers Companies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.20.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $159.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.92. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,929 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after acquiring an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after acquiring an additional 408,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,080,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

