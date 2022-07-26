Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.73. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading

