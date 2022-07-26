Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Holdings Lifted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $227.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.34 and a 200-day moving average of $215.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 95.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.05.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

