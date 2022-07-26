National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,852 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,958,000 after buying an additional 17,125,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after buying an additional 16,346,887 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,857,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,888,000 after buying an additional 4,878,514 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,314,000 after buying an additional 4,108,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,696,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after buying an additional 3,695,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of several research reports. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

