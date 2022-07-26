Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth $160,000.

Shares of BUI stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

