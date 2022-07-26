Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBML opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $25.83.

