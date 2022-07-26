Sandy Spring Bank Purchases Shares of 15,509 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,509 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEM. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

Shares of AEM opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

