Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $350.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $341.54 and a 200-day moving average of $377.80. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

