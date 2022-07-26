Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 194,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 19,669 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 177,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 17,347 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period.

Shares of IBMO stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $27.27.

