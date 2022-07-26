iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,561,000 after acquiring an additional 834,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after purchasing an additional 545,431 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,256,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,900,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,531.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,756,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $106.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.36 and a 52-week high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.