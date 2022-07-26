Graco (GGG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Graco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Graco Trading Up 0.5 %

Graco stock opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth about $24,447,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Graco by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,510,000 after buying an additional 331,804 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Graco by 98.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 174,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Graco by 24.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 47,701 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

