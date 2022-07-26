easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 310 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) received a GBX 310 ($3.73) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.98% from the stock’s current price.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.73) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.54) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.87) to GBX 490 ($5.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 490 ($5.90) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($9.64) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 662.13 ($7.98).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Price Performance

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 387.40 ($4.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of -3.62. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 338.25 ($4.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 903.40 ($10.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 432.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 525.80.

Insider Activity at easyJet

About easyJet

In other news, insider Moni Mannings acquired 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,949.03 ($11,986.78). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,711 shares of company stock worth $1,025,232.

(Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.