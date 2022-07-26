Extreme Networks (EXTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Extreme Networks to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Extreme Networks has set its Q4 guidance at $0.12-0.18 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 100.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Extreme Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

EXTR opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

EXTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Extreme Networks from $18.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,028.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 281,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after buying an additional 821,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after buying an additional 2,141,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,161,000 after buying an additional 249,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,082,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

