Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EW opened at $102.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.65.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,325.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,715 shares of company stock valued at $19,905,072. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 2,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

