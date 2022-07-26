Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,130 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,130 ($49.76) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s previous close.

ULVR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.19) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.42) price target on Unilever in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Unilever from GBX 3,800 ($45.78) to GBX 4,000 ($48.19) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 4,600 ($55.42) price target on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,036.43 ($48.63).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,990 ($48.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £101.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,025.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,711.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,658.91. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,185 ($50.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.