CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser In…

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €95.00 ($96.94) price target by stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CWC. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($119.39) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of CWC opened at €85.20 ($86.94) on Tuesday. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €77.90 ($79.49) and a 52-week high of €132.40 ($135.10). The business’s fifty day moving average is €83.86 and its 200-day moving average is €92.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $612.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

