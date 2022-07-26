Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 140 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) received a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($1.87) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.71) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 146 ($1.76) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.71) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 164.83 ($1.99).

LON VOD opened at GBX 127.90 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 127.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.88. The company has a market capitalization of £35.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,131.00.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total value of £380,174.50 ($458,041.57).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

