Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €194.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) received a €194.00 ($197.96) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($209.18) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($173.47) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($183.67) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($198.98) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of HNR1 opened at €137.55 ($140.36) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($118.74). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €139.41 and a 200-day moving average price of €151.28.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

