Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,600 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,600 ($43.37) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 9.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ULVR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.40) target price on Unilever in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.17) target price on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 4,600 ($55.42) target price on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.57) price target on Unilever in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,036.43 ($48.63).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,990 ($48.07) on Tuesday. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,185 ($50.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £101.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,025.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,711.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,658.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.