National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.1 %

ADI opened at $163.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.46. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,911. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

