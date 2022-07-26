National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FHLC opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $69.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.