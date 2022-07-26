National Asset Management Inc. Has $950,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average of $67.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

