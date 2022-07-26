MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,422,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,726,000 after purchasing an additional 360,156 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,112,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $438.47 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $420.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. MSCI’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

