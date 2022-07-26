Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 73,821 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) by 101.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,821 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.18% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 187.3% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 16,395 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 276.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,800,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LABU opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $71.96.

