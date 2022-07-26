Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMAL stock opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. Amalgamated Financial has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 12,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $245,704.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,932 shares in the company, valued at $317,843.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 12,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $245,704.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,843.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $90,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,272 shares of company stock valued at $448,859 in the last 90 days. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 47,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

