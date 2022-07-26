AppFolio (APPF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. AppFolio has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect AppFolio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AppFolio Price Performance

APPF stock opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.26. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $145.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

Several research analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upgraded AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $50,935.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,879.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 10,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $1,034,104.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 596,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,000,012.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $50,935.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,879.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock worth $1,780,282 over the last ninety days. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Articles

