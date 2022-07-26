AptarGroup (ATR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect AptarGroup to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. AptarGroup has set its Q2 guidance at $0.92-1.02 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AptarGroup to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $103.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.62. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $94.03 and a 52 week high of $140.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.75.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

