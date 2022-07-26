Bel Fuse (BELFA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $136.72 million during the quarter.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 2.7 %

BELFA opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

