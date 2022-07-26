Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Cintas by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $396.67 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.99.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

