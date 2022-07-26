Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 3,157 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $87.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

