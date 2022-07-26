Meta Financial Group (CASH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Meta Financial Group to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.20). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Meta Financial Group’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Meta Financial Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Meta Financial Group Price Performance

CASH opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.27. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brett L. Pharr bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $41,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett L. Pharr purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after acquiring an additional 134,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 74,014 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Featured Stories

