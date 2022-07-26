ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $977.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 47.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 73.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

CNOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

