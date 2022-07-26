Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,742,000 after buying an additional 532,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $243,159,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,492,000 after purchasing an additional 169,874 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

