Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 765 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,993. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $393.00 to $367.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.06.

SBAC stock opened at $320.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.39. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $286.41 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.