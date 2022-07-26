Data I/O (DAIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ DAIO opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. Data I/O has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $7.52.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Data I/O from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

