Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $139.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.85 and a 200-day moving average of $147.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.18.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.