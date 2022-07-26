Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $101.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $92.88 and a 52-week high of $149.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after buying an additional 431,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 103,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,062,000 after purchasing an additional 331,067 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 66.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,456,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.17.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.