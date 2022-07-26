Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $101.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $92.88 and a 52-week high of $149.92.
EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.17.
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
