Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,473 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $169.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $136.92 and a 1-year high of $187.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.31 and a 200-day moving average of $162.98. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

