Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TT. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $139.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.85 and its 200 day moving average is $147.12.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.18.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

