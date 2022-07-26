Eldorado Gold (EGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 51.36%. On average, analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EGO stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after acquiring an additional 141,298 shares in the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

