FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE DD opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

